BitCore (BTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $77,871.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,002.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,605.05 or 0.06977732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00145180 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00255218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.86 or 0.00686278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00586588 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005604 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCore

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

