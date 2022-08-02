BitCore (BTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.38 Million

BitCore (BTX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $84,913.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.0761 or 0.00000331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,016.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.73 or 0.07163136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.52 or 0.00158662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00254795 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.10 or 0.00686908 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.14 or 0.00587132 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005588 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

