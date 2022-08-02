BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $104,277.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007734 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005382 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009740 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005150 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004191 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTTOLD is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

