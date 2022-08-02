Bivin & Associates Inc. Buys 147 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.46. 80,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.17. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $86.70 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

