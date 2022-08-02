Bivin & Associates Inc. Has $43,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bivin & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6,029.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.78. 9,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,690. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TRV shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.