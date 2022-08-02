Bivin & Associates Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Bivin & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Continental Resources from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen set a $70.00 target price on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.81.

Continental Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

CLR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,774. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.09.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Continental Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.