Bivin & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in 3M by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

3M stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.98. 35,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,983. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.