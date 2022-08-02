Bivin & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bivin & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

