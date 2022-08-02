Bivin & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bivin & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for about 1.1% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Insider Activity

Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $5,083,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

