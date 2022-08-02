Bivin & Associates Inc. Sells 1,358 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Bivin & Associates Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,979. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.86.

