BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the June 30th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.24. 1,180,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,368,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

