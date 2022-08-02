Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,099,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,306 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for 15.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.58% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $535,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,083,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,653,000 after purchasing an additional 435,033 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,511,000 after buying an additional 406,020 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,877,000 after acquiring an additional 386,395 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 836,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,928,000 after acquiring an additional 377,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,274,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,832,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $97.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.25% and a net margin of 5.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

