Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $194.48 Million Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,653,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,371 shares during the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group comprises approximately 5.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $194,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 65,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 881,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 392,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $5,607,578.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $502.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.57 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

