Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $34.95 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

MRK opened at $88.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

