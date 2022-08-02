Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Sells 23,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Sabre accounts for about 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 83.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sabre by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre Stock Up 1.8 %

Sabre stock opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.83. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.