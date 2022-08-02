Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 0.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 1.5 %

BKNG opened at $1,906.67 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 154.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,950.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,665.90.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

