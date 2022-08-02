Black Knight (BKI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Black Knight Stock Performance
Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Black Knight has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.17.
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Knight (BKI)
