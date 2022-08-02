BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 904,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.69.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0779 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
