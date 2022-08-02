BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 904,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HYT opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.0779 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 131,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,597,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,399,000 after acquiring an additional 68,713 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 212,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 94,746 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.