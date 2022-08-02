BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.08.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $668.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,800. The company has a 50-day moving average of $629.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

