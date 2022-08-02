Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $65,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Blackstone by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Breyer acquired 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.21 per share, with a total value of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock worth $12,405,451. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

