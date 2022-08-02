Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $103.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.69. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

