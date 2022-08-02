Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $827,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at $125,115,676.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,654 shares of company stock valued at $12,405,451 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.83. The company had a trading volume of 36,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,591. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

