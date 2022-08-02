BlitzPick Market Capitalization Reaches $92,748.58 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. BlitzPick has a total market cap of $92,748.58 and $56.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000533 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00017338 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009997 BTC.

BlitzPick (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

