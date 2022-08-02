Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $27.69.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 113.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at about $91,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.