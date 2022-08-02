Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.49 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 113.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,553.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $45,490,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,661,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 907,013 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

