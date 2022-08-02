Blooom Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Blooom Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.
Sempra Price Performance
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.