Blooom Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Blooom Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $165.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.