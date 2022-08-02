Blooom Inc. Buys 1,072 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Blooom Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $8,625,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.66. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

