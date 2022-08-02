Blooom Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Blooom Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises about 0.5% of Blooom Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kroger by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,318,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after buying an additional 132,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,076,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,265,000 after acquiring an additional 108,688 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

