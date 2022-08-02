Blooom Inc. Invests $95,000 in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Blooom Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 140,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,333,000 after buying an additional 199,003 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after buying an additional 2,417,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,620,000 after buying an additional 540,946 shares during the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $6.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

