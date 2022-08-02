Blooom Inc. Sells 889 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Blooom Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Blooom Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blooom Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $7,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

