Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 5,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Blue Apron Price Performance

NYSE APRN traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,350. The firm has a market cap of $109.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.75 million during the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 191.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Apron will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Blue Apron

In other Blue Apron news, CEO Linda Findley sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $29,826.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 18,803 shares of company stock valued at $57,913 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APRN. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,869,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Blue Apron by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 545,680 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the fourth quarter worth about $2,976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in Blue Apron during the first quarter worth about $533,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APRN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Blue Apron from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

