Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (BKEPP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 12th

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

BKEPP stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

