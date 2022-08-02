Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by $0.85, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.62 earnings per share.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.