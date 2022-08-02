Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.33.

BDNNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $83.49. Boliden AB has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $108.20.

Boliden AB (publ) Increases Dividend

About Boliden AB (publ)

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $2.5914 per share. This is an increase from Boliden AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 5.05%.

(Get Rating)

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.