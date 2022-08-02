BonFi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29.00 (BNF)

BonFi (BNF) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. BonFi has a market cap of $48,360.72 and $29.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,782.05 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003781 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00127568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00031378 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance. The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg.

BonFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

