Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470 shares of company stock valued at $952,060. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $1,906.67 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,950.19 and its 200-day moving average is $2,153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 154.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 98.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,665.90.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

