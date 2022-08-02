Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Holdings Lifted by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,985 shares during the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton accounts for approximately 1.7% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $81,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.2 %

BAH stock opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.25% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,855.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,586 shares of company stock worth $24,106,503 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

