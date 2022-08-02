Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $97.93.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 54.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,969 shares in the company, valued at $947,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $4,206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

