BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 610 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) received a GBX 610 ($7.47) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 237.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BP.B. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($6.00) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 420 ($5.15) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.78) price target on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.43) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 510 ($6.25) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Get BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares alerts:

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of BP.B stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 180.50 ($2.21). 2,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 173.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.09. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a one year low of GBX 166 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 197 ($2.41). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.