Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 760.08%.

BDN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 41.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.