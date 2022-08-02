Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday.
Brink’s Stock Performance
BCO stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,281. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Simon Davis acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Brink’s
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brink’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 551.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.
About Brink’s
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.
