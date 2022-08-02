Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday.

Brink’s Stock Performance

BCO stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,281. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a return on equity of 87.05% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Simon Davis acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Brink’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brink’s by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brink’s by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 551.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

