Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,000.00.

Britvic Price Performance

Shares of BTVCY opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Britvic has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $29.19.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Britvic Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

