Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brixmor Property Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.89.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,924. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

