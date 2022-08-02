Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Short Interest Update

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 992,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,685. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $978.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 137.70%.

Insider Activity at Broadmark Realty Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadmark Realty Capital

In other news, CEO Brian Phillip Ward bought 31,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $199,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,748 shares in the company, valued at $718,322.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 352,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BRMK. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.