Brokerages Set Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) PT at $3,040.00

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,040.00.

STRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,520 ($30.88) to GBX 2,800 ($34.31) in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Severn Trent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,560 ($31.37) to GBX 3,280 ($40.19) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Severn Trent Price Performance

Severn Trent stock opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

Severn Trent Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.7229 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.