Brokerages Set SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Price Target at $2,150.00

Shares of SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,150.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,860 ($22.79) to GBX 2,100 ($25.73) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.28) to GBX 2,200 ($26.96) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
SSE Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $21.82 on Thursday. SSE has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.
SSE Increases Dividend
SSE Company Profile
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
