Brokerages Set Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) PT at $6.95

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of XOS in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at XOS

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,971 shares in the company, valued at $676,568.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XOS Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XOS in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in XOS in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in XOS in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in XOS by 1,011.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 63,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in XOS by 623.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 156,607 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. XOS has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $9.99.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that XOS will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

XOS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

