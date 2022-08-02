Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is CIBC Asset Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,280 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 3.7% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,054,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,518,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after buying an additional 33,152 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,539,731.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $39,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,392,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,539,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,994,984 shares of company stock valued at $94,356,676.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAM. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.50 to $62.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

