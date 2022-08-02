Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to post earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($1.12). The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.694 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th.

In other Brookfield Infrastructure Partners news, Director William John Cox bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$77.09 per share, with a total value of C$127,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares in the company, valued at C$646,399.65.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

