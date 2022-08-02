BTC Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,566 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $116.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.10. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $262.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

